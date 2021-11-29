Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Photos

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.
There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.
Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
Apple Photos is a photo management and editing application. It lets you organize your collection into albums, or keep your photos organized automatically with smart albums.
What are the best free and open source alternatives?
1. digiKam
digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application for the K Desktop Environment (KDE). This software makes importing and organizing digital photos seamless. Photos can be organized in albums chronologically, by directory layout or by custom collections.
2. Piwigo
Piwigo is an open source photo gallery software for the web that comes with powerful features to publish and manage your collection of pictures. It is designed to be fast and flexible.
3. Darktable
Darktable is an open source photography workflow application and raw developer. This software manages your digital negatives in a database and lets you view them through a zoomable lighttable. it also enables you to develop raw images and enhance them.
One comment
digiKam and Darktable run natively under macOS too. Piwigo is web-based so also runs under macOS.