Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Messages is an instant messaging software application.

It offers features like conversation pinning, the ability to mention individuals, message searching, and tools to send messages such as Memoji.

Messages is proprietary freeware that’s not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Pidgin

Pidgin is a chat program which lets you log into accounts on multiple chat networks simultaneously. For example, you can chat with friends on XMPP and sitin an IRC channel at the same time.

Pidgin is compatible with the following chat networks out of the box: Jabber/XMPP, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC, Novell GroupWise Messenger, Lotus Sametime, SILC, SIMPLE, and Zephyr. It can support many more with plugins.

Pidgin supports many features of these chat networks, such as file transfers, away messages, buddy icons, custom smileys, and typing notifications. There are many plugins which extend Pidgin’s functionality even further.

2. Signal

Signal is a simple, powerful, and secure messenger.

One of the main aims of the program is to place privacy and security at the front of the queue.

It offers secure messaging, voice and video calls, group chats.

It’s a sublime app that puts store in not taking advantage of its user base.

3. Gajim

Gajim aims to be an easy to use and fully-featured XMPP chat client.

The name Gajim is a recursive acronym for Gajim’s a jabber instant messenger.

The software has a great set of features including tabbed chat windows, group chats, end-to-end encryption support, multiple accounts, emoticons, avatars, file transfers, URL grabbers, and bookmarks.

4. Psi

Psi is a first-class open source instant messaging application designed for the Jabber (XMPP) IM network.

This software enables you to chat using Google Talk, LiveJournal and many other groups. It offers full Unicode support, file transfers, and much more.

Psi automatically encrypts its communication with compatible IM servers to provide a secure connection over untrusted networks like public WiFi access points.

There are lots of other good instant messaging apps available for Linux.

