Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Freeform

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Freeform is a digital whiteboarding application. The app is designed to encourage brainstorming and enable real-time collaboration between users, with support for FaceTime and iCloud syncing.

Freeform is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. OpenBoard

OpenBoard is a cross-platform interactive whiteboard application intended for use in a classroom setting. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

OpenBoard is written in C++ and JavaScript. Learn C++ with our recommended free books and free tutorials. Learn JavaScript with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

2. Excalidraw

Excalidraw is a virtual whiteboard tool that lets you easily sketch diagrams with a hand-drawn feel.

Excalidraw is a tool in the diagramming category of a tech stack. It’s written in TypeScript. Learn TypeScript with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

For other interactive whiteboard software, check out our roundup.

All articles in this series: