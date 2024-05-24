Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple QuickTime Player

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

QuickTime Player is a multimedia player which handles a wide range of picture, video, audio, and panoramic image formats.

QuickTime Player is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

As QuickTime Player plays video and audio files, makes simple movie edits, and records your screen, we include a variety of software here.

1. VLC

VLC is a great open source choice for watching video. It’s much more flexible than many other media players, and supports all types of formats and versions at large. There is almost nothing video (or music) related that VLC doesn’t do well, although it’s still missing gapless playback for music.

2. mpv

mpv is a media player for the command line. It supports a wide variety of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types.

mpv has an OpenGL, Vulkan, and D3D11 based video output that is capable of many features loved by videophiles, such as video scaling with popular high quality algorithms, color management, frame timing, interpolation, HDR, and more.

3. OpenShot Video Editor

OpenShot Video Editor is designed to be an easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor.

OpenShot can read and write most video and image formats. It comes with a powerful key frame animation framework, and it’s capable of an unlimited number of key frames and animation possibilities. There’s unlimited tracks/layers, over 400 video transitions with real-time previews, advanced timeline, frame accuracy, audio mixing and editing, and much more.

It doesn’t offer all the functionality compared to Pinnacle. But for many of you, it offers a great alternative for video editing. And it’s under active development with new features being added.

4. Kdenlive

Kdenlive is another awesome open source video editor.

It offers all the essentials including multi-track video editing, it supports almost all audio and video formats directly, offers tons of effects and transitions, and much more.

5. OBS Studio

Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) Studio is free and open source software for video recording and live streaming.

OBS provides real-time source and device capture, scene composition, encoding, recording and broadcasting.

