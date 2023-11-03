Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Digital Color Meter lets you find the color value of a color on your screen. Digital Color Meter is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Gpick

Gpick is an application that allows you to sample any color from anywhere on the desktop, and use it to create palettes (i.e. collections of colors) for use in graphic design applications.

Gpick also has other features that help in the creation of color palettes.

2. KColorChooser

KColorChooser is a color palette tool, used to mix colors and create custom colour palettes.

Using the dropper, it can obtain the color of any pixel on the screen. A number of common color palettes are included, such as the standard Web colors and the Oxygen color scheme.

3. Eyedropper

Eyedropper is a utility that lets you pick and format colors.

This application is geared towards advanced users (developers, designers, etc…), who not only need to pick a color but also modify or view it in different formats.

4. Pick

Pick is a colour picker app for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions which allows picking any color on the screen.

It remembers the last few colors you picked.

