Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Launchpad

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Launchpad is a central location where you can view all your apps and easily open them.

Launchpad is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Ulauncher

Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux.

We love Ulauncher for its minimal design, dependent on only a few resources. It’s also very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+.

2. Albert

Albert is a plugin based, desktop agnostic C++/Qt keyboard launcher that helps you to accomplish your workflows in a breeze. It’s another excellent alternative to Apple Launchpad.

3. Cerebro

Cerebro is a fast application launcher with bags of additional functionality. It’s featured in our Excellent Utilities series. It’s that good!

For other application launchers check out our dedicated roundup on application launchers.

All articles in this series: