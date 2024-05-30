22 Best Free and Open Source Linux Application Launchers

Application launchers play an integral part in making the Linux desktop a more productive environment to work and play. They represent small utilities which offers the desktop user a convenient access point for application software and can make a real boost to users’ efficiency.

An application launcher helps to reduce start up times for applications by indexing shortcuts in the menu. Furthermore, this type of software allows users to search for documents and other files quicker by indexing different file formats. This makes them useful for launching almost anything on a computer including multimedia files, games, and the internet. Application launchers often support plug-ins, adding to their versatility.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 22 high quality Linux application launchers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to see productivity improvements in their workflow.

We make the following recommendations captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the application launchers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Application Launchers Ulauncher Fast application launcher written in Python Albert Desktop agnostic launcher, inspired by OSX’ Alfred launcher Cerebro A launcher to improve your productivity and efficiency Kupfer Fast and lightweight desktop summoner/launcher dmenu Fast and lightweight dynamic menu rofi Window switcher, application launcher and dmenu replacement Onagre General purpose application launcher for X and Wayland lxqt-runner LXQt application launcher fuzzel Application launcher for wlroots based Wayland compositors Kando Pie menu to launch applications, simulate hotkeys, open URLs bashrun2 Launch applications from interactive bash sessions xstarter Lives in the terminal and works well with tiling window managers Marvin Uses different modules to provide different functionalities Gnome-Pie Circular application launcher made of several pies Catapult Launch apps, open files and do basic calculation gravel Basic FLTK UI rough GTK based application launcher rlaunch Fast, lightweight and modern application launcher for X11 Synapse Semantic graphical launcher written in Vala pmenu Dynamic terminal-based menu inspired by dmenu Launchy Utility designed to help users forget about the application menu Avant Window Navigator OS X like panel for the GNOME Desktop

dmenu and pmenu are similar in function to application launchers in that they allow quick launching of programs from a graphical environment using the keyboard.