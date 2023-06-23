Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Voice Memos

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Voice Memos is an audio recording app. It’s designed to save recordings of sound with built-in or attached microphones for later playback. It also provides basic editing functionality.

Voice Memos is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Audacity

Audacity is an easy-to-use, multi-track audio editor and recorder. Audacity can record live audio through a microphone or mixer, or digitize recordings from other media. Import, edit, and combine sound files. Export your recordings in many different file formats, including multiple files at once.

2. Kwave

Kwave is a sound editor built on the KDE Frameworks 5.

With Kwave you can record, play back, import and edit many sorts of audio files including multi channel files.

Kwave includes some plugins to transform audio files in several ways and presents a graphical view with a complete zoom- and scroll capability.

For more audio editors, check out this roundup.

All articles in this series: