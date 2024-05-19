Audio Editors

15 Best Free and Open Source Audio Editors

Multimedia, Software

There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses.

The best free audio editors make it simple and easy to manage audio files for a variety of different purposes.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free and open source audio editors.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. We only feature open source goodness. Audacity deservedly receives our highest praise, but there are many other great tools available to choose from.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 15 audio editors at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Audio Editors
AudacityMulti-track audio editor and recorder
SoXSwiss Army knife of sound processing programs
LosslessCutSwiss army knife of lossless video/audio editing
TenacityCross-platform multi-track audio editor/recorder; fork of Audacity
KwaveSound editor built on the KDE Frameworks 5
CeciliaAudio signal processing environment aimed at sound designers
GWCGnome Wave Cleaner
SndAn advanced sound editor modeled loosely after Emacs
RecoAudio recording app designed for elementary OS
SweepAudio editor and live playback tool
WaveSurferTool for sound visualization and manipulation
Auto-EditorAutomatically edit video and audio
Sound RecorderStraightforward way to record and play audio with simple interface
mp3spltCommand-line tool to split mp3, ogg vorbis and FLAC files without decoding
mhWaveEditSimple and fast sound editor

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

If you want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects, you’ll need a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). A DAW is usually used alongside an audio interface, mixing desk, microphones and other bits of external gear. Designed for those in the recording industry, the DAW’s user interfaces replicated many of the same features of a multi-track tape recorder. Play, record, and other controls such as waveform, track controls, a mixer, and so on. In fact, many of the most popular DAWs have very similar interfaces. We feature the finest free and open source DAWs in this article.

