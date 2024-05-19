15 Best Free and Open Source Audio Editors

There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses.

The best free audio editors make it simple and easy to manage audio files for a variety of different purposes.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free and open source audio editors.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. We only feature open source goodness. Audacity deservedly receives our highest praise, but there are many other great tools available to choose from.

Let’s explore the 15 audio editors at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Audio Editors Audacity Multi-track audio editor and recorder SoX Swiss Army knife of sound processing programs LosslessCut Swiss army knife of lossless video/audio editing Tenacity Cross-platform multi-track audio editor/recorder; fork of Audacity Kwave Sound editor built on the KDE Frameworks 5 Cecilia Audio signal processing environment aimed at sound designers GWC Gnome Wave Cleaner Snd An advanced sound editor modeled loosely after Emacs Reco Audio recording app designed for elementary OS Sweep Audio editor and live playback tool WaveSurfer Tool for sound visualization and manipulation Auto-Editor Automatically edit video and audio Sound Recorder Straightforward way to record and play audio with simple interface mp3splt Command-line tool to split mp3, ogg vorbis and FLAC files without decoding mhWaveEdit Simple and fast sound editor

