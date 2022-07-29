Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Dictionary

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

Apple Dictionary is a small utility that lets users easily get definitions of words and phrases from a variety of sources.

While Apple Dictionary free to use, it’s proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. GoldenDict

GoldenDict is a feature-rich dictionary lookup program which gives translations of words and phrases for different languages.

It supports multiple dictionaries’ formats, perfect article rendering with the complete markup, illustrations and other content retained, and allowing to type in words without any accents or correct case.

2. OpenDict

OpenDict is free multiplatform computer dictionary.

It supports popular computer dictionary formats including Slowo and Mova. It also acts as a client for DICT servers.

3. GNOME Dictionary

GNOME Dictionary is a simple, clean, elegant open source application to look up words in online dictionaries using the DICT protocol.

