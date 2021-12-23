Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Pages

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Pages is a wordprocessor. This free to download program lets you create and edit documents. There’s lots of templates that make creating reports, letters, and other document types easy.

But Pages is proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. LibreOffice Writer

When it comes to open source word processors our strongest recommendation goes to LibreOffice Writer. This is part of the LibreOffice suite which also includes Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).

2. OpenOffice

An alternative to LibreOffice is Apache OpenOffice. It’s also an open source software suite for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and more.

OpenOffice’s writing component provides most features that Pages. Besides being open source, it runs on all platforms, not only on macOS.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Apple's Products GarageBand is a line of digital audio workstations for creating music and podcasts offering a complete sound library. FaceTime is a videotelephony product for making video and audio calls. FaceTime forces many to stay locked into a proprietary world. Photos is a photo management and editing application. Organize your collection into albums, or keep your photos organized automatically with smart albums. Final Cut Pro is a series of non-linear video editing software programs. Log and transfer video, edit, process the video, and output to a wide variety of formats. Motion creates and edits motion graphics, titling for video production and film production, and 2D and 3D compositing for visual effects. Safari is a graphical web browser which uses the WebKit and Nitro engines. It's the default web browser for Macintosh computers. Messages is instant messaging software for sending messages, images, videos, and documents. There's location data and stickers. Pages is a word processor that's part of the iWork productivity suite. It's marketed as an easy-to-use application that allows users to quickly create documents.