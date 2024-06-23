Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Finder

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

The Finder is the default file manager and graphical user interface shell for OS X. The software lets users manage files, disks, network volumes, and launch applications.

Finder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Krusader

Krusader is an advanced, twin-panel (commander-style) file manager designed for KDE Plasma. Krusader also runs on other popular Linux desktop environments such as GNOME.

Besides comprehensive file management features, Krusader is almost completely customizable, fast, seamlessly handles archives, and offers a huge feature set.

2. Dolphin

Dolphin is billed as a lightweight file manager. It has been designed with ease of use and simplicity in mind, while still allowing flexibility and customisation. This means that you can do your file management the way you prefer.

3. Double Commander

The goal of Double Commander is to create a program close to Total Commander in operation and with maximum compatibility via the plugins and configuration files. However, Double Commander has some important advantages: it’s free to use, works with different operating systems, and is open source.

There are many other open source file managers available. Check out our Productivity section for a collection of file manager roundups.

