Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Font Book

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Font Book is a font manager which lets you organise fonts into collections and libraries to quickly access those fonts you use all the time.

Font Book is propriety software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Font Manager

Font Manager is a useful utility that enables users to easily manage fonts on their system.

This application is not intended to be a professional-grade font management solution, but instead is a simple tool suitable for the needs of most desktop users.

2. Fontmatrix

Fontmatrix is a manager built with the kind of features and abilities graphic designers, layout professionals along with others have felt necessary, but modernized with some new touches. The software is targeted at adventurous graphic designers and typesetters who need to manage lots of fonts for their work.

