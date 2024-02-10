Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Audio MIDI Setup

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There are a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Audio MIDI Setup is a utility to describe the configuration of your MIDI devices. There’s a default configuration already created, but you can set up your own.

Audio MIDI Setup is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. midiconn

midiconn is a virtual hub to connect MIDI hardware through the computer.

This is cross-platform software running under Linux and Windows.

2. mididings

mididings is a MIDI router/processor based on Python, supporting ALSA and JACK MIDI.

mididings is an embedded domain-specific language based on Python.

3. QMidiRoute

QMidiRoute is a versatile MIDI event processor and router for the ALSA sequencer. The graphical interface is based on the Qt4 toolkit.

4. qpwgraph

qpwgraph is a graph manager dedicated to PipeWire, using the Qt C++ framework.

5. Qjackctl

Qjackctl is a simple Qt application to control the JACK sound server daemon, specific for the Linux Audio Desktop infrastructure.

