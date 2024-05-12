Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple iWork

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

iWork is an office suite of applications created by Apple for its macOS, iPadOS, and iOS operating systems. iWork provides the word-processing and desktop-publishing application Pages, the spreadsheet application Numbers, and the presentation application Keynote.

iWork is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. LibreOffice

When it comes to open source open source office suites our strong recommendation goes to LibreOffice. It provides Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).

LibreOffice has native support for a modern and open standard, the Open Document Format (ODF). ODF 1.3’s most important new features are document digital signatures and OpenPGP-based XML document encryption. The new ODF also boasts improvements in change tracking, and elements first pages, text, numbers, and charts.

LibreOffice is available on all major desktop operating systems. Besides Linux, it runs under macOS, ChromeOS, and Windows.

2. ONLYOFFICE

Like LibreOffice, ONLYOFFICE is a high quality free and open source office and productivity suite.

ONLYOFFICE includes an online editing suite called ONLYOFFICE Docs. It combines text, spreadsheet, presentation and form editors that include features similar to Apple iWork. It works with most popular formats: DOCX, ODT, XLSX, ODS, CSV, PPTX, ODP, etc.

ONLYOFFICE is delivered either as SaaS or as an installation for deployment on a private network.

All articles in this series: