Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Grapher

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Grapher creates 2D and 3D graphs from simple and complex equations. It includes a variety of samples ranging from differential equations to 3D-rendered Toroids and Lorenz attractors.

Grapher is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. matplotlib

matplotlib is a cross-platform, data visualization and graphical plotting library for Python and its numerical extension NumPy. It’s the core on which all static plotting libraries in Python are built. It has a very active community with several toolkits that extend functionality.

Python is a general purpose programming language that uses a collection of libraries for data manipulation, visualisation and statistical analysis. Besides matplotlib, there are a wealth of high quality open source Python visualization tools such as seaborn and plotnine. Here’s an Introduction to Python for Data Science which uses plotnine.

2. ggplot2

ggplot2 is a system for declaratively creating graphics, based on The Grammar of Graphics. You provide the data, tell ggplot2 how to map variables to aesthetics, what graphical primitives to use, and it takes care of the details.

ggplot2 is an excellent R package. You can build almost any type of chart with this package. There are lots of functions to annotate graphs, customize graphs to your exact requirements, together with a set of pre-built themes.

R is a statistical programming language that can be used for data manipulation, visualisation of data and statistical analysis. The R language consists of a set of tokens and keywords and a grammar that you can use to explore and understand data from many different sources. Here’s an Introduction to R for Data Science which illustrates how to get started with ggplot2.

3. gnuplot

gnuplot plots functions and data points in both two- and three-dimensional plots in many different styles and many different output formats.

The software can also be used as a scripting language to automate generation of plots, and is designed primarily to visualize scientific data. You’ll need to invest a good chunk of time to exploit some of its advanced features.

4. GeoGebra

GeoGebra is a multi-platform dynamic mathematics software for learning and teaching.

Specifically, this application is dynamic mathematics software for all levels of education. It joins arithmetic, geometry, algebra and calculus. It also provides multiple representations of objects in its graphics, algebra, and spreadsheet views that are all dynamically linked.

