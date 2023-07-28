Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Keychain Access

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Keychain Access is an app that stores your passwords and account information, and reduces the number of passwords you have to remember and manage.

Keychain Access is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. KeePassXC

KeePassXC is targeted at people with high demands on secure personal data management. It sports a light interface. The software is a cross-platform community fork of KeePassX.

The software lets users store their passwords securely and auto-type them into their everyday websites and applications.

The goal of the project is to extend and enhance KeePass new features and bugfixes to provide a feature-rich, fully cross-platform and modern open-source password manager.

2. Bitwarden

Bitwarden is a secure and free password manager for all of your devices.

The software stores all of your logins in an encrypted vault that syncs across all of your devices. Since it’s fully encrypted before it ever leaves your device, only you have access to your data. Data is sealed with AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256.

3. Buttercup

Buttercup is a simple password manager based on NodeJS. It’s an assistant for helping you store all of your login credentials. Buttercup helps you keep your accounts safe and assists you when you want to log in – all you need to do is remember just one password: your master password.

Buttercup uses very strong encryption to protect your sensitive details under a single master password.

For other good open source password managers, see this roundup.

