Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand

We’ve looked at free and open source alternatives to Microsoft, Adobe, and Google’s products and services. Let’s now focus on Apple.

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for macOS. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene?

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists.

Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. MusE Sequencer

MusE Sequencer is a MIDI/Audio sequencer with recording and editing capabilities. It can perform audio effects like chorus/flanger in real-time via LASH and it supports Jack and ALSA interfaces. MusE aims to be a complete multitrack virtual studio.

2. Ardour

Ardour is a powerful digital audio workstation that gives you everything you need to record, edit, mix, and arrange professional audio.

It supports all audio interfaces supported by Linux, together with flexible recording, unlimited multichannel tracks, non-destructive, non-linear editing and much more. This is a highly polished digital audio workstation.

3. Rosegarden

Rosegarden is a professional audio and MIDI sequencer, score editor, and general-purpose music composition and editing environment. It combines a track-oriented audio/MIDI sequencer with a standard music notation editor to provide an “all-in-one” solution.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Apple's Products GarageBand is a line of digital audio workstations for creating music and podcasts.