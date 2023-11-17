Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Screen Sharing

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Screen Sharing allows you to remotely access an Apple desktop system environment.

Screen Sharing is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Remmina

Remmina (formerly known as Grdc) is a remote desktop connection client that can view and control a desktop session running on another system.

It can connect to a VNC platform (using libvncserver0) as well as to windows terminal servers (with rdesktop).

2. RustDesk

RustDesk is remote desktop allowing maintenance of computers and other devices. The software aims for simplicity and ease-of-use, being designed to work out of the box.

If you want to access computers via a public network, normally a go-between is necessary. RustDesk uses a rendezvous/relay server which knows the clients’ ID and how to contact them. RustDesk provides its own relay servers without any payment which are hosted on virtual private servers, but you can also set up your own which lets you design your remote infrastructure.

3. Veyon

Veyon is open source software that lets you monitor and control a group of computers (e.g. classrooms) on a central computer (e.g. an instructor’s computer) and use various features and modes.

Veyon can be used transparently in different environments. This means a teacher computer running Linux can easily access student computers running Windows and vice versa. Veyon provides an user interface which has been optimized for easy use and fast access to all important features.

