Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple Shortcuts (formerly Workflow) is a visual scripting application which allows users to create macros for executing specific tasks on their device(s).

Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Autokey

Autokey allows the automation of virtually any task by responding to typed abbreviations and hotkeys.

The software offers a full-featured graphical user interface that makes it accessible for novices, as well as a scripting interface offering the full flexibility and power of the Python language. There are versions for GTK+ and Qt.

2. SikuliX

SikuliX automates anything you see on the screen of your desktop computer. It uses image recognition powered by OpenCV to identify GUI components. It automates anything you see on the screen without internal API’s support.

3. Actiona

Actiona is an application that allows you to execute many actions on your computer such as emulating mouse clicks, key presses, showing message boxes, editing text files, and more.

