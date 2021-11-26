Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple FaceTime

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

FaceTime is a proprietary videotelephony product. It works by establishing a connection between two supported devices.

FaceTime forces many to stay locked into a proprietary world. Its end-to-end encryption doesn’t let in Linux users. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Jitsi

Jitsi is a set of open-source projects that allows you to easily build and deploy secure videoconferencing solutions. It’s privacy focused, compatible with WebRTC, and supports advanced video routing concepts such as simulcast, bandwidth estimations, and scalable video coding.

2 Element

Element (formerly known as Riot and Vector) is a free and open-source software instant messaging client implementing the Matrix protocol. It offers end-to-ed encrypted messaging with voice and video support.

3. qTox

qTox is an open source chat, voice, video, and file transfer IM client using the encrypted peer-to-peer Tox protocol. It follows the Tox design guidelines. Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption.

4. Wire

Wire is a cross-platform, encrypted instant messaging client. It allows users to exchange text, voice, photo, video and music messages. The application also supports group messaging.

