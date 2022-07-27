G4Music – lightweight music player

If you use a general purpose media player to access your music collection, you’re missing out on a wealth of features that can improve your listening experience. That’s why we recommend a dedicated music player. Linux offers a huge range to choose from which is why we put together this roundup to help save you time. But there are always new projects coming along.

G4Music is billed as a beautiful, fast, fluent, lightweight music player.

The software is written in Vala and uses GTK4, a cross-platform widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces. Before we put the software that its paces, let’s briefly run over installation.

Installation

A good way of learning about Linux is to build software for yourself rather than relying on packages provided by a developer or a distribution. It takes time though and occasionally software can be difficult to build. Fortunately G4Music is very straightforward. Our Ubuntu system was missing a dependency which was installed with the command:

$ sudo apt install libadwaita-1-dev

We are now ready to clone the project’s repository with the command:

$ git clone https://gitlab.gnome.org/neithern/g4music

We use the Meson high productivity build system to build and install the software.

$ meson setup build --buildtype=release

$ meson install -C build

Installation is complete. Read on to see how the software fares in action.

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Memory Usage

Page 4 – Summary