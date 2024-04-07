27 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Music Players

A huge raft of free and open source music software are available on the Linux platform which is both mature and sophisticated. Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services. With most desktop environments having several audio players, together with cross-platform applications, integrated media players, there is a plethora of music players to choose from.

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. Nevertheless, we are confident that the applications featured in this article represent the most appealing music players.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

If you’re still using a general purpose media player, you’re missing out on a wealth of features that can make organizing, expanding and enjoying your music a walk in the park.

Here’s our verdict. We’ve confined this article to music players sporting a graphical user interface. We cover console based music players in this article.

In our view, Tauon Music Box is the finest open source graphical music player available for Linux. It’s probably the most underrated program in the whole gamut of open source software. fooyin is the best new entrant.

All of the programs featured in this article are free and open source.

Let’s explore the 27 music players. For each program we’ve written a detailed review or compiled a dedicated page. Either way, you’ll get a full description with an in-depth analysis of each program’s features, screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Music Players Tauon Music Box Python-based music player that's an absolute gem Strawberry Music player and collection organizer originally forked from Clementine Rhythmbox Integrated music management application, originally inspired by iTunes fooyin Customizable music player similar to foobar2000 Sayonara Player Small, clear and fast music player written in C++ Audacious XMMS-like skinnable player Exaile Music player aiming to be similar to KDE's Amarok, but for GTK+ DeaDBeeF Basic and simple player with a small footprint. Clementine Modern music player and library organiser. Inspired by Amarok Lollypop Modern music player for GNOME Amarok KDE audio player offering a wealth of features, yet intuitive to use Musique Small but sophisticated graphical music player Cantata Feature-rich client for Music Player Daemon Quod Libet GTK+-based music management program GogglesMM Polished music collection manager and player Aqualung Advanced, gapless Gtk2-based audio player gmusicbrowser Music jukebox for large collections Yarock Qt music player with browsing based on cover art qoob A foobar-like music player GNOME Music Simple music player Pragha Distinguished and resplendent open source music player Deepin Music Visually attractive and simple music player Musicalypse Music player and server built with Web technologies Melody Music player designed for elementary OS Elisa Simple music player developed by the KDE community QMPlay2 Video and audio player which can play most formats and codecs Tomahawk Qt-based music player

A few of the music players are not in active development including the wonderful Cantata.

There are many other good music players that didn’t quite meet our stringent requirements.

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.