Music

27 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Music Players

Multimedia, Software

A huge raft of free and open source music software are available on the Linux platform which is both mature and sophisticated. Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services. With most desktop environments having several audio players, together with cross-platform applications, integrated media players, there is a plethora of music players to choose from.

Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. Nevertheless, we are confident that the applications featured in this article represent the most appealing music players.

All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.

If you’re still using a general purpose media player, you’re missing out on a wealth of features that can make organizing, expanding and enjoying your music a walk in the park.

Here’s our verdict. We’ve confined this article to music players sporting a graphical user interface. We cover console based music players in this article.

Ratings chart

In our view, Tauon Music Box is the finest open source graphical music player available for Linux. It’s probably the most underrated program in the whole gamut of open source software. fooyin is the best new entrant.

All of the programs featured in this article are free and open source.

Let’s explore the 27 music players. For each program we’ve written a detailed review or compiled a dedicated page. Either way, you’ll get a full description with an in-depth analysis of each program’s features, screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Music Players
Tauon Music BoxPython-based music player that's an absolute gem
StrawberryMusic player and collection organizer originally forked from Clementine
RhythmboxIntegrated music management application, originally inspired by iTunes
fooyinCustomizable music player similar to foobar2000
Sayonara PlayerSmall, clear and fast music player written in C++
AudaciousXMMS-like skinnable player
ExaileMusic player aiming to be similar to KDE's Amarok, but for GTK+
DeaDBeeFBasic and simple player with a small footprint.
ClementineModern music player and library organiser. Inspired by Amarok
LollypopModern music player for GNOME
AmarokKDE audio player offering a wealth of features, yet intuitive to use
MusiqueSmall but sophisticated graphical music player
CantataFeature-rich client for Music Player Daemon
Quod LibetGTK+-based music management program
GogglesMMPolished music collection manager and player
AqualungAdvanced, gapless Gtk2-based audio player
gmusicbrowserMusic jukebox for large collections
YarockQt music player with browsing based on cover art
qoobA foobar-like music player
GNOME MusicSimple music player
PraghaDistinguished and resplendent open source music player
Deepin MusicVisually attractive and simple music player
MusicalypseMusic player and server built with Web technologies
MelodyMusic player designed for elementary OS
ElisaSimple music player developed by the KDE community
QMPlay2Video and audio player which can play most formats and codecs
TomahawkQt-based music player

A few of the music players are not in active development including the wonderful Cantata.

There are many other good music players that didn’t quite meet our stringent requirements.

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Malcul
Malcul
3 years ago

I’m surprised you missed ‘Silverjuke’.

0
Reply
Gérard
Gérard
2 years ago

You did not mention VLC.

On the other hand, you mentioned Amarok but Amarok is no longer available nor supported for KDE5. Amarok has not been ported to Qt5 nor to Plasma5.

0
Reply
Beston Group
Beston Group
1 year ago

There are also fun things to try. I love it.

0
Reply