27 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Music Players

A huge raft of free and open source music software are available on the Linux platform which is both mature and sophisticated. Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services. With most desktop environments having several audio players, together with cross-platform applications, integrated media players, there is a plethora of music players to choose from.
Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. Nevertheless, we are confident that the applications featured in this article represent the most appealing music players.
All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.
If you’re still using a general purpose media player, you’re missing out on a wealth of features that can make organizing, expanding and enjoying your music a walk in the park.
Here’s our verdict. We’ve confined this article to music players sporting a graphical user interface. We cover console based music players in this article.
In our view, Tauon Music Box is the finest open source graphical music player available for Linux. It’s probably the most underrated program in the whole gamut of open source software. fooyin is the best new entrant.
All of the programs featured in this article are free and open source.
Let’s explore the 27 music players. For each program we’ve written a detailed review or compiled a dedicated page. Either way, you’ll get a full description with an in-depth analysis of each program’s features, screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.
|Music Players
|Tauon Music Box
|Python-based music player that's an absolute gem
|Strawberry
|Music player and collection organizer originally forked from Clementine
|Rhythmbox
|Integrated music management application, originally inspired by iTunes
|fooyin
|Customizable music player similar to foobar2000
|Sayonara Player
|Small, clear and fast music player written in C++
|Audacious
|XMMS-like skinnable player
|Exaile
|Music player aiming to be similar to KDE's Amarok, but for GTK+
|DeaDBeeF
|Basic and simple player with a small footprint.
|Clementine
|Modern music player and library organiser. Inspired by Amarok
|Lollypop
|Modern music player for GNOME
|Amarok
|KDE audio player offering a wealth of features, yet intuitive to use
|Musique
|Small but sophisticated graphical music player
|Cantata
|Feature-rich client for Music Player Daemon
|Quod Libet
|GTK+-based music management program
|GogglesMM
|Polished music collection manager and player
|Aqualung
|Advanced, gapless Gtk2-based audio player
|gmusicbrowser
|Music jukebox for large collections
|Yarock
|Qt music player with browsing based on cover art
|qoob
|A foobar-like music player
|GNOME Music
|Simple music player
|Pragha
|Distinguished and resplendent open source music player
|Deepin Music
|Visually attractive and simple music player
|Musicalypse
|Music player and server built with Web technologies
|Melody
|Music player designed for elementary OS
|Elisa
|Simple music player developed by the KDE community
|QMPlay2
|Video and audio player which can play most formats and codecs
|Tomahawk
|Qt-based music player
A few of the music players are not in active development including the wonderful Cantata.
There are many other good music players that didn’t quite meet our stringent requirements.
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
Historic comments have been retained.
I’m surprised you missed ‘Silverjuke’.
Explain why it warrants inclusion? The software has basically seen no development in 4 years.
Update: We have reviewed Silverjuke here. It doesn’t warrant inclusion.
You did not mention VLC.
On the other hand, you mentioned Amarok but Amarok is no longer available nor supported for KDE5. Amarok has not been ported to Qt5 nor to Plasma5.
Correct, we didn’t mention VLC and lots of other good music players. There’s so many that we limit the number. BTW, VLC features prominently in other articles, but it didn’t quite meet the necessary standard from an audio player perspective. It has some big failings as a music player such as the absence of gapless playback.
Amarok is still being developed and a port to Qt5 and Plasma5 is still on the cards.
