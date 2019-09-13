Sayonara Player – small, clear and fast audio player

One of the traits I love about Linux is the breadth of open source available. And music players are no exception. There’s many excellent open source music players available ranging from sublime GUI software like Tauon Music Player to terminal based software such as musikcube. They are two of my favorite audio apps. But there’s always room for more.

Sayonara Player is another quality music player. It’s under active development. It caught my eye for a number of reasons, not least its large range of features. Let’s see what it has to offer.

The program is written in C++, supported by the Qt framework. It uses GStreamer as its audio backend.

Installation

The developer provides convenient packages for Ubuntu. And you’ll find the software in Fedora and Megeia’s repositories. There’s a package for Arch Linux and derivatives in the Arch User Repository. If you want the cutting-edge version, best compile the source code. It’s not difficult.

Compiling the source code worked out of the box in Arch, although I was missing a couple of libraries with my clean Ubuntu 18.10 distro.

The developer recommends installing the following packages in Ubuntu if you’re looking to compile the source code.

$ sudo apt-get install git cmake libgstreamer-plugins-bad-1.0-dev libgstreamer-plugins-base1.0-dev libgstreamer1.0-dev libtag1-dev pkg-config qtbase5-dev qttools5-dev qttools5-dev-tools zlib1g-dev

However, libgstreamer-plugins-bad-1.0-dev was not found. Installing the others, and compiling proceeded fine on Ubuntu.

Here’s the steps to clone the project’s repository, compile the source code, and install the software.

$ git clone https://git.sayonara-player.com/sayonara.git

$ cd sayonara

$ mkdir build

$ cd build

$ cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

The -j flag on the make command enables the compiler to use more cores, which speeds up compilation.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Playlists

Page 4 – Gapless playback

Page 5 – Internet

Page 6 – Frippery

Page 7 – Other Features

Page 8 – Memory usage

Page 9 – Preferences

Page 10 – Summary

Related articles