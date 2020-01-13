Melody – music player written in Vala

I’ve written scores of reviews of open source graphical music players. They’ve been a fairly mixed bag. Some music players are genuinely excellent, others fall way short of my (fairly) modest requirements. There’s still a few interesting music players I’ve yet to cover. I’ll try to rectify this in the next few months, although most of my time is currently spent tinkering with the Raspberry Pi 4 (RPI4), which includes penning my weekly blog looking at whether the RPI4 is a capable desktop machine.

John Denmore of Arizona asked me to look at Melody, software billed as “a music player for listening to local music files, online radios, and Audio CD’s”.

What intrigued me is that Melody is designed for elementary OS, a distribution based on Ubuntu that focuses mainly on non-technical users. That pretty much describes me. I’ve been meaning to try elementary OS for a while. Before doing so, I’m going to explore some apps designed for it.

Installation

As the software is designed for elementary OS, it’s available to install in their AppCenter.

Although the software is designed for elementary OS, it was easy to install on my Arch workstation. The latest version is available in the Arch User Repository.

I suspect compiling the software on other distributions may be non-trivial. And with time at a premium this month, I’ll leave it to others to convey whether compiling the software on their favorite distribution is plain sailing or not.

If your distro doesn’t carry a package for Melody, and you don’t fancy compiling the software for yourself, there’s a Flatpak available. Besides offering an easy installation, it provides a sandbox environment in which you can run Melody in isolation from the rest of your system. There’s no snap or AppImage available from any official source.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Internet Radio

Page 4 – Memory Usage

Page 5 – Summary

Related articles