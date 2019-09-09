Musicalypse – audio player and server built with Web technologies

Over the last year I’ve reviewed a bucketload of open source graphical music players. They’ve been a mixed bag. Some are truly mindbogglingly awesome, others falling way short of my (fairly) modest requirements. The music players I’ve reviewed include ncmpy, ncmpc, and Cantata. I’ve also reviewed Nulloy, Museeks, Pragha Music Player, Yarock, qoob, aux.app, MellowPlayer, Kaku, Strawberry, Headset, Qmmp, QMPlay2, Olivia, and the truly sublime musikcube. My favorite music player is Tauon Music Box.

The vast majority of the music players I’ve covered are GUI software.

Continuing my series, here’s a further graphical music player. Bearing the handle Musicalypse, it’s cross-platform software that offers both an audio player and server functionality.

Musicalypse is an open source application developed and maintained by Thomas Gambet. It’s built with web technologies. In this case, this means the code is a combination of Scala and TypeScript built on a foundation of Angular, akka, and Electron.

Installation

As the software is released under an open source license, you can clone the project’s GitHub repository, and manually build the software. Or, as life’s too short, you can take the easy route and download either the 64-bit, or 32-bit cross-platform AppImage.

AppImage is a format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. All that’s required is to download the appropriate AppImage for your system, and make the file executable by typing:

$ chmod u+x ./Musicalypse-1.0.0-x64.AppImage # 64-bit version

$ chmod u+x ./Musicalypse-1.0.0-x86.AppImage # 32-bit version

The developer also provides 32-bit and 64-bit binaries for Windows, with plans to support MacOS in the future.

The server edition is available as a separate download (zip or tgz format).

