Silverjuke – jukebox for the desktop

My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience to be present. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being with an audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime, and still on hold given the current coronavirus pandemic. I’m therefore listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC, a lossless audio format, and stored locally.

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

My attention to Silverjuke was reignited by one of our visitors. I had tried this software a few years ago. It’s a music and video player written in C++ and C. Let’s see how it fares.

Installation

We installed Silverjuke using the Debian/Ubuntu package in the repository. Issue the command:

$ sudo apt install silverjuke

But compiling the source code was plain sailing. First, our system was missing some of the program’s dependencies. This was rectified with the following command:

$ sudo apt install automake libgstreamer1.0-dev libgstreamer-plugins-base1.0-dev libupnp-dev libwxbase3.0-dev libwxgtk3.0-gtk3-dev

Next, clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/silverjuke/silverjuke.git

And then build the program.

$ cd silverjuke

$ ./autogen.sh

$ make -j4

The -j flag enables the compiler to use more cores, which speeds up compilation.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Memory usage

Page 4 – Summary

Related articles