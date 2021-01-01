Linux Candy: BobRossQuotes – collection of quotes from Bob Ross

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Robert Norman Ross (Bob Ross) was an American painter, art instructor and television personality. Famous for his delightful hippie persona, his popular PBS television show The Joy of Painting (1983-94) brought him to the attention of the masses. Bob subsequently became widely known via his internet presence.

Do you want Bob Ross to live on? Let’s take a look at BobRossQuotes, a simple Python program that offers up a collection of quotes from the man himself.

Installation

Installation is trivial.

We tested the software in Ubuntu. Installing the program just involves typing:

$ sudo snap install bobrossquotes

