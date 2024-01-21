6 Best Free and Open Source Single Sign-On Software

Single Sign-On (sometimes known as SSO) is an authentication process that allows users to log in to multiple independent applications with a single set of credentials.

Single Sign-On software therefore provides a central login for all user accounts and IT systems. It modernizes the user experience by offering security and transparency.

The goal of this type of software is to make security simple so that it is easy for application developers to secure the apps and services they have deployed in their organization.

Other advantages include mitigating risk for access to third party sites, minimising password fatigue and streamlining administration. Additional benefits include reducing the time taken to re-enter password for the same identity, improving administrative control, improving the user experience, and reducing support calls.

Here’s our verdict on the finest SSO software. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each tool.

Single Sign-on Software KeyCloak Identity and access management solution for applications and services CAS Enterprise multilingual single sign-on solution Authelia Authentication and authorization serve WSO2 Identity Server Identity and Access Management solution Janssen Digital identity platform OpenAM Access management solution that includes SSO