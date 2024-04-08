CoverGrid – client for the Music Player Daemon

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority, but we’re endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

CoverGrid is a client for MPD. Unlike other clients, it concentrates on albums. It therefore aims to offer a different experience.

Installation

With any MPD client, the first step is to install and configure MPD.

We recently published a a short tutorial to get you up and running with MPD for Ubuntu 23.10.

Once MPD is working on your system, next install CoverGrid. We recommend installing software with a deb package. Failing that, use bauh to see if there’s a Flatpak, AppImage, or Snap available. In this case, we couldn’t find a deb package, and bauh also drew a blank. In this situation, it’s time for a manual build.

Clone the project’s GitLab repository:

$ git clone https://gitlab.com/coderkun/mcg

Change into the newly created directory.

$ cd mcg

Build the software with:

$ meson build

$ ninja -C build

Now we can install the software system-wide:

$ ninja -C build install

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary