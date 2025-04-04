15 Best Free and Open Source Linux News Aggregators

A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news.

For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.

There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. The most frequently ones are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It is a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format.

Using this standard, webmasters provide headlines and fresh content in a succinct manner. Meanwhile, consumers use RSS readers and news aggregators to collect and monitor their favorite feeds in one centralized program or location.

Atom is a format which is similar to RSS in many respects, but offers a number of improvements.

The chart below offers our rating for each software. Not all the applications featured in this group test are dedicated news aggregators. For example, Thunderbird is primarily an email client, but it also offers other functionality including RSS. The rating given to each software represents our view of the application in respect of its ability as a news aggregator only.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 impressive graphical news aggregators. Terminal-based and web based clients are covered in separate roundups, here and here.

Let’s explore the 15 news aggregators software at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources. Start keeping up with the news today.

Graphical News Aggregators FeedReader High quality RSS client for various webservices Akregator News feed reader for KDE Liferea Three-pane GNOME based news aggregator Fluent Reader Modern desktop RSS reader NewsFlash Follow your favorite blogs and news sites RSS Guard Simple, light and easy-to-use RSS/ATOM feed aggregator Raven Reader Flexible settings to optimize your experience QuiteRSS Qt5-based news aggregator for RSS and Atom news feeds FeedDeck RSS and social media feed reader, inspired by X Pro Thunderbird Popular free, cross-platform e-mail, RSS and newsgroup client Feeds News reader for GNOME TICKR RSS reader displaying RSS feeds in a ticker bar Communique Supports a wide range of RSS services and local RSS feeds Alligator Convergent, cross-platform feed reader, supporting standard RSS/Atom feeds Lettura Built with speed in mind

