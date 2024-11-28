Feeds – news reader for GNOME

A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news.

For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.

Feeds is a minimal RSS/Atom feed reader built with speed and simplicity in mind.

It offers a simple user interface that only shows the latest news from your subscriptions.

Installation

We evaluated Feeds using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu 24.10 distro.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Feeds from a Flatpak, from the distro’s Official Repositories, or we can build the software from the Arch User Repository (AUR). In this situation, we usually opt for the Official Repositories.

The AUR is a community-driven repository. It contains package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow users to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it via the in-house pacman, a lightweight, simple and fast package manager that allows for continuously upgrading the entire system with one command

As the AUR is specific only to Arch and Arch-based distros, the AUR is not an installation option under Ubuntu. Instead, we can either use the Debian package, build the source code, or use the Flatpak. We chose the latter.

