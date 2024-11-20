Alligator – feed reader for mobile devices

A news aggregator is software which collect news, weblog posts, and other information from the web so that they can be read in a single location for easy viewing. With the range of news sources available on the internet, news aggregators play an essential role in helping users to quickly locate breaking news.

For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally.

Alligator is a convergent, cross-platform feed reader, supporting standard RSS/Atom feeds. It’s built using KDE Frameworks and Qt, a cross-platform application development framework for creating graphical user interfaces.

Installation

We evaluated Alligator using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Alligator from a Flatpak, from the distro’s Official Repositories, or we can build the software from the Arch User Repository (AUR). In this situation, we usually opt for the Official Repositories.

The AUR is a community-driven repository. It contains package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow users to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it via the in-house pacman, a lightweight, simple and fast package manager that allows for continuously upgrading the entire system with one command

As the AUR is specific only to Arch and Arch-based distros, the AUR is not an installation option under Ubuntu. Instead, we can either build the source code, or use the Flatpak. We chose the latter.

Besides Linux, the software also runs on Android (ARM, ARM64, x86, and x86_64 architectures are supported).

