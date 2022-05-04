Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel MindManager

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel MindManager is mind mapping software. MindManager can be used to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming. It’s not available for Linux.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. View Your Mind

View Your Mind is a mind mapping program. It is useful to organize thoughts and do structure work. In addition to that it has a lot of helpful shortcuts.

VYM is not another drawing software, but a tool to store and modify information in an intuitive way.

2. Freeplane

Freeplane is a software application that supports thinking, sharing information and getting things done at work, in school and at home. The software can be used for mind mapping and analyzing the information contained in mind maps.

Freeplane runs on any operating system that has a current version of Java installed.

3. FreeMind

FreeMind enables the user to visualise ideas, projects, brainstorming, concepts, internet research, or any activity that benefits from having a structured overview.

FreeMind has a modular design, and can be used to edit any kind of data, dependent on the current mode. The data is represented as a Mind-Map, while data, behavior, node style, edge style, color, etc. are determined by the mode. It features one-click fold, unfold, and “follow link” operations.

Like Freeplane, FreeMind is a Java application so it runs on a wide range of operating systems.

For more free and open source mind mapping software, check out this article.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Corel's Products AfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing. CorelCAD is a computer-aided design application for 2D and 3D design which supports a variety of graphic formats including DWG, DXG, CDR, SHP, and others. CorelDRAW is vector-based designing software used to create logos, flexes, brochures, invitation cards, and any kind of vector designing. DVD Copy is simple-to-use software which allows you to copy DVDs, convert HD video, output to mobile devices, and more. MindManager is mind mapping software application. MindManager can be used to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming. Painter is a raster-based digital art software which is used for canvas painting and offers photo-art tools. Sketch, paint, and illustrate. PaintShop Pro is a raster and vector graphics editor. It features an interface for automating tasks with scripts written in Python. VideoStudio Pro is a video editing software package that offers both storyboard and timeline-oriented editing. WinDVD Pro allows you to play DVDs and Blu-rays. The player can also be used to play videos and audio/music files in other formats. WinZip is a file archiver and compressor with tools for system integration. The software also bundles an image manager and backup functionality. WordPerfect Office is an all-in-one office suite and word processing software. Document, spreadsheet, and presentation applications.