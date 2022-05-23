Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel MotionStudio 3D

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.
Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.
This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.
Corel MotionStudio 3D is a 3D titling, motion graphics and effects-in one complete package. It’s proprietary software and not available for Linux.
What are the best free and open source alternatives?
1. Natron
Natron is an open source, cross platform nodal compositing application. It is built around industry standard open source tech such as OpenFX, OpenEXR, OpenColorIO and OpenImageIO.
Its robust OIIO file formats and OpenFX architecture is what make Natron the most flexible open source compositor for the visual effects community. Natron offers a powerful keying, roto/rotopaint, 2D tracking tools that are staple for all current film production project that requires visual effects.
2. Blender
Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, video editing, and motion tracking.
Targeted at media professionals and artists, Blender can be used to create 3D visualizations, stills as well as broadcast and cinema quality video, whilst the incorporation of a real-time 3D engine allows for the creation of 3D interactive content for stand-alone playback
3. Talos
Talos is an open source, node based particle effect editor with a powerful interface that can be used in game development.
It offers an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface with the ability to import legacy LibGDX files for easy, visual editing.
