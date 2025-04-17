Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel Capture

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

Alludo is the new umbrella brand name for the corporation, but popular products like Corel PaintShop Pro and CorelDraw retain their existing branding.

Corel Capture is software which captures and saves images of your computer screen with one click, including the entire screen, individual windows, or menu lists.

Capture is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. flameshot

flameshot is an excellent utility for capturing custom areas of a desktop. It’s really easy to use, has a good range of annotation tools which have recently been expanded, and is sleek

2. Ksnip

Ksnip is a Qt-based cross-platform screenshot tool that provides many annotation features for your screenshots.

The software runs under Linux (X11, Plasma Wayland, GNOME Wayland and xdg-desktop-portal Wayland), macOS, and Windows.

3. ScreenGrab

ScreenGrab is a useful cross-platform Qt-based application for taking screenshots.

For other free and open source screen capture tools, see our roundup.

