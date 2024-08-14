14 Best Free and Open Source Email Servers

Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 350 billion emails sent in 2023.

Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients.

Within the Internet email system, a message transfer agent, or mail transfer agent, or mail relay is software that transfers electronic mail messages from one computer to another using SMTP. The terms mail server, mail exchanger, and MX host are also used in some contexts.

Here’s our verdict on the finest email servers for Linux. All of the servers are published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 14 email servers. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Email Servers Exim Highly configurable mail transfer agent OpenSMTPD Implementation of the server-side SMTP protocol with additional extensions mox Modern, secure, all-in-one email server DBMail Enables storing and retrieving mail messages from a database WildDuck Opinionated email server Postfix Popular mail transfer agent Dovecot Secure POP3 server that supports mbox and maildir mailboxes Courier Integrated mail/groupware server Cyrus IMAP Email, contacts and calendar server Zimbra Zimbra Collaboration Suite Citadel Exchange-killer groupware server chasquid SMTP server with a focus on simplicity, security, and ease of operation Sendmail Mail transfer agent for sophisticated mail configurations qmail Written as a more secure replacement for the Sendmail program

