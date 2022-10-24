PDF

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel PDF Document Writer

Office, Software

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel PDF Document-WriterCorel PDF Document Writer lets users convert documents, emails, images and other file types into a PDF for viewing and sharing. This is proprietary software.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Okular

Okular is fast and packed with features. This software lets you read PDF documents, comics and EPub books, browse images, visualize Markdown documents, and much more. Okular has a wide range of features that lets you easily manage your documents. These include annotating PDFs, select and view text, thumbnails panel, and signature support.

Okular

2. LibreOffice Draw

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images. The software can also edit PDF files although its features are basic.

LibreOffice Draw
Click image for full size

3. PDFsam Basic

PDFsam Basic (also known as PDF Split and Merge) is a free and open-source cross-platform desktop application to split, merge, extract pages, rotate and mix PDF documents.

PDFsam-Basic
Click image for full size

4. PDF Mix Tool

PDF Mix Tool is a small utility that allows you to perform common editing operations on PDF files. It’s a Qt-based tool that’s written in C++.

PDF Mix Tool
Click image for full size

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Corel's Products
Corel AfterShot ProAfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing.
CorelCADCorelCAD is a computer-aided design application for 2D and 3D design which supports a variety of graphic formats including DWG, DXG, CDR, SHP, and others.
CorelDrawCorelDRAW is vector-based designing software used to create logos, flexes, brochures, invitation cards, and any kind of vector designing.
Corel DVD CopyDVD Copy is simple-to-use software which allows you to copy DVDs, convert HD video, output to mobile devices, and more.
Corel MindManagerMindManager is mind mapping software application. MindManager can be used to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming.
Corel MotionStudio 3DMotionStudio 3D is a 3D titling, motion graphics and effects-in one complete package. Generate 3D graphics, titles and animated text
Corel PainterPainter is a raster-based digital art software which is used for canvas painting and offers photo-art tools. Sketch, paint, and illustrate.
Corel PaintShop ProPaintShop Pro is a raster and vector graphics editor. It features an interface for automating tasks with scripts written in Python.
Corel PDF Document WriterPDF Document Writer lets users convert documents, emails, images and other file types into a PDF for viewing and sharing.
Corel VideoStudio ProVideoStudio MyDVD is DVD authoring software. Make your menus more meaningful and use the powerful tools within VideoStudio MyDVD.
Corel-VideoStudio-MyDVDVideoStudio Pro is a video editing software package that offers both storyboard and timeline-oriented editing.
Corel WinDVD ProWinDVD Pro allows you to play DVDs and Blu-rays. The player can also be used to play videos and audio/music files in other formats.
WinZipWinZip is a file archiver and compressor with tools for system integration. The software also bundles an image manager and backup functionality.
Corel WordPerfect OfficeWordPerfect Office is an all-in-one office suite and word processing software. Document, spreadsheet, and presentation applications.
Share this article

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.