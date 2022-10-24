Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel PDF Document Writer

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel PDF Document Writer lets users convert documents, emails, images and other file types into a PDF for viewing and sharing. This is proprietary software.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Okular

Okular is fast and packed with features. This software lets you read PDF documents, comics and EPub books, browse images, visualize Markdown documents, and much more. Okular has a wide range of features that lets you easily manage your documents. These include annotating PDFs, select and view text, thumbnails panel, and signature support.

2. LibreOffice Draw

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images. The software can also edit PDF files although its features are basic.

3. PDFsam Basic

PDFsam Basic (also known as PDF Split and Merge) is a free and open-source cross-platform desktop application to split, merge, extract pages, rotate and mix PDF documents.

4. PDF Mix Tool

PDF Mix Tool is a small utility that allows you to perform common editing operations on PDF files. It’s a Qt-based tool that’s written in C++.

