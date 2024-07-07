PDF

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel PDF Fusion

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel PDF FusionCorel PDF Fusion is billed as an all-in-one PDF creator that lets you assemble, edit and create PDFs.

PDF Fusion is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux. Note, the software featured below each provide some of the functionality offered.

1. ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE includes an online editing suite called ONLYOFFICE Docs. It combines text, spreadsheet, presentation and form editors that include features similar to Microsoft desktop editors (Word, Excel and PowerPoint). It works with most popular formats: DOCX, ODT, XLSX, ODS, CSV, PPTX, ODP, and PDF.

In ONLYOFFICE Docs you can save documents as PDFs and open them on any operating system without data loss.

In ONLYOFFICE, you can also co-edit your form templates with other people in real time, which saves a lot of time. When you finish editing your form template, you can save it as a fillable PDF file and share it with others. You can open your fillable PDF file and fill it out right in the ONLYOFFICE editor as well as in other applications.

ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.0
Click image for full size

2. Stirling PDF

Stirling PDF enables you to carry out various operations on PDF files, including splitting, merging, converting, reorganizing, adding images, rotating, compressing, and more. This locally hosted web application has evolved to encompass a comprehensive set of features, addressing all your PDF requirements.

Stirling PDF in action
Click image for full size

3. PDFsam

PDFsam (also known as PDF Split and Merge) is a cross-platform desktop application to split, merge, extract pages, rotate and mix PDF documents.

PDFsam-Basic
Click image for full size

4. PDF Mix Tool

PDF Mix Tool is a simple and lightweight application that allows you to perform common editing operations on PDF files.

PDF Mix Tool
Click image for full size

5. PDF Arranger

PDF Arranger helps the user to merge or split PDF documents and rotate, crop and rearrange their pages using an interactive and intuitive graphical interface.

PDF-Arranger

