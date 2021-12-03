Batch Image Processing

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel AfterShot Pro

Graphics, Multimedia, Software

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel AfterShot ProCorel AfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing. It’s proprietary software available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. darktable

darktable is a sublime photography application software and raw developer. It comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production.

The software is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images.

Darktable

2. RawTherapee

RawTherapee is a RAW converter and digital photo processing software. All changes can be applied and batch processed at a convenient time.

RawTherapee
Click image for full size

3. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

digiKam
Click image for full size

4. LightZone

LightZone is a digital photo editor software application. Its main purpose is to handle the workflow when handling images in various RAW formats.

Rather than using layers in the way that other photo editors do, LightZone lets the user build up a stack of tools which can be rearranged, readjusted, turned off and on, and removed from the stack.

LightZone
Click for full size image

5. Shotwell

Shotwell is a personal photo manager that offers good video and RAW photo support.

With Shotwell users can quickly and easily import, organise, edit and view pictures. And users can share your favourite snaps on popular photo sites and social networks.

Shotwell
Click image for full size

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Corel's Products
WinZipWinZip is a file archiver and compressor with tools for system integration. The software also bundles an image manager and backup functionality.
Corel PainterPainter is digital art software which is used for canvas painting and offers photo-art tools.
Corel AfterShot ProAfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing.
Popular series
Linux for StartersNew to Linux? Read our Linux for Starters series. We start right at the basics and teach you everything you need to know to get started with Linux.
Free and Open Source SoftwareThe largest compilation of the best free and open source software in the universe. Each article is supplied with a legendary ratings chart helping you make informed decisions.
Linux ReviewsHundreds of in-depth reviews offering our unbiased and expert opinion on software. We offer helpful and impartial information.
Alternatives to GoogleAlternatives to Google's Products and Services examines your options to migrate from the Google ecosystem with open source Linux alternatives.
MicrosoftAlternatives to Microsoft's Products and Services recommends open source Linux software.
AdobeAlternatives to Adobe Cloud looks at free and open source alternatives to products available from Adobe Cloud's subscription service.
AppleAlternatives to Apple recommends free and open source alternatives to Apple's proprietary world.
CorelAlternatives to Corel surveys alternatives to Corel's range of graphics processing products and other software applications.
DockerGetting Started with Docker helps you master Docker, a set of platform as a service products that delivers software in packages called containers.
Linux System ToolsEssential Linux system tools focuses on small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users.
Linux ProductivityLinux utilities to maximise your productivity. Small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
Home Computer EmulatorsHome computers became commonplace in the 1980s. Emulate home computers including the Commodore 64, Amiga, Atari ST, ZX81, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum.
Now and ThenNow and Then examines how promising open source software fared over the years. It can be a bumpy ride.
Linux at HomeLinux at Home looks at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged.
Linux CandyLinux Candy reveals the lighter side of Linux. Have some fun and escape from the daily drudgery.
Best Free Android AppsBest Free Android Apps. We showcase free Android apps that are definitely worth downloading. There's a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series.
Programming BooksThese best free books accelerate your learning of every programming language. Learn a new language today!
Programming TutorialsThese free tutorials offer the perfect tonic to our free programming books series.
Stars and StripesStars and Stripes is an occasional series looking at the impact of Linux in the USA.
Share this article

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.