Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel AfterShot Pro

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel AfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing. It’s proprietary software available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. darktable

darktable is a sublime photography application software and raw developer. It comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production.

The software is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images.

2. RawTherapee

RawTherapee is a RAW converter and digital photo processing software. All changes can be applied and batch processed at a convenient time.

3. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

4. LightZone

LightZone is a digital photo editor software application. Its main purpose is to handle the workflow when handling images in various RAW formats.

Rather than using layers in the way that other photo editors do, LightZone lets the user build up a stack of tools which can be rearranged, readjusted, turned off and on, and removed from the stack.

5. Shotwell

Shotwell is a personal photo manager that offers good video and RAW photo support.

With Shotwell users can quickly and easily import, organise, edit and view pictures. And users can share your favourite snaps on popular photo sites and social networks.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Corel's Products WinZip is a file archiver and compressor with tools for system integration. The software also bundles an image manager and backup functionality. Painter is digital art software which is used for canvas painting and offers photo-art tools. AfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing.