Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel VideoStudio MyDVD

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel VideoStudio MyDVD is DVD authoring software. Make your menus more meaningful and use the powerful tools within VideoStudio MyDVD. It’s proprietary software.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. DVDStyler

DVDStyler is a cross-platform DVD authoring application that makes it possible for video enthusiasts to create professional-looking DVDs.

It uses various other open source video rendering programs to produce the final DVD menu navigation system.

2. DVDAuthor

DVDAuthor is a set of tools to help you author the file and directory structure of a DVD-Video disc, including programmatic commands for implementing interactive behaviour. It is driven by command lines and XML control files. There are also other programs that provide GUI-based front ends such as DevedeNG.

3.DevedeNG

DevedeNG produces disk images ready for authoring to CD or DVD, and allows to burn them to CD/DVD discs. The source material may be in any of a number of audio and video formats, and DeVeDe automatically converts the material to formats compatible with audio CD and video DVD standards, as used by CD and DVD player devices.

It needs Mplayer, Mencoder, FFMpeg, DVDAuthor, VCDImager and MKisofs (well, and Python3, PyGTK and PyGlade), so its dependencies are quite small.

DeVeDe supports source material in many popular video file formats, including .avi, .mp4, .mpg, and .mkv.

