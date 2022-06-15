DVDs

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel VideoStudio MyDVD

Multimedia, Software

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect.

Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.

Corel VideoStudio MyDVDCorel VideoStudio MyDVD is DVD authoring software. Make your menus more meaningful and use the powerful tools within VideoStudio MyDVD. It’s proprietary software.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. DVDStyler

DVDStyler is a cross-platform DVD authoring application that makes it possible for video enthusiasts to create professional-looking DVDs.

It uses various other open source video rendering programs to produce the final DVD menu navigation system.

DVDStyler
Click image for full size

2. DVDAuthor

DVDAuthor is a set of tools to help you author the file and directory structure of a DVD-Video disc, including programmatic commands for implementing interactive behaviour. It is driven by command lines and XML control files. There are also other programs that provide GUI-based front ends such as DevedeNG.

3.DevedeNG

DevedeNG produces disk images ready for authoring to CD or DVD, and allows to burn them to CD/DVD discs. The source material may be in any of a number of audio and video formats, and DeVeDe automatically converts the material to formats compatible with audio CD and video DVD standards, as used by CD and DVD player devices.

It needs Mplayer, Mencoder, FFMpeg, DVDAuthor, VCDImager and MKisofs (well, and Python3, PyGTK and PyGlade), so its dependencies are quite small.

DeVeDe supports source material in many popular video file formats, including .avi, .mp4, .mpg, and .mkv.

DevedeNG

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Corel's Products
Corel AfterShot ProAfterShot Pro is raw image processing software offering simple photo management, good workflow, and batch processing.
CorelCADCorelCAD is a computer-aided design application for 2D and 3D design which supports a variety of graphic formats including DWG, DXG, CDR, SHP, and others.
CorelDrawCorelDRAW is vector-based designing software used to create logos, flexes, brochures, invitation cards, and any kind of vector designing.
Corel DVD CopyDVD Copy is simple-to-use software which allows you to copy DVDs, convert HD video, output to mobile devices, and more.
Corel MindManagerMindManager is mind mapping software application. MindManager can be used to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming.
Corel MotionStudio 3DMotionStudio 3D is a 3D titling, motion graphics and effects-in one complete package. Generate 3D graphics, titles and animated text
Corel PainterPainter is a raster-based digital art software which is used for canvas painting and offers photo-art tools. Sketch, paint, and illustrate.
Corel PaintShop ProPaintShop Pro is a raster and vector graphics editor. It features an interface for automating tasks with scripts written in Python.
Corel VideoStudio ProVideoStudio MyDVD is DVD authoring software. Make your menus more meaningful and use the powerful tools within VideoStudio MyDVD.
Corel-VideoStudio-MyDVDVideoStudio Pro is a video editing software package that offers both storyboard and timeline-oriented editing.
Corel WinDVD ProWinDVD Pro allows you to play DVDs and Blu-rays. The player can also be used to play videos and audio/music files in other formats.
WinZipWinZip is a file archiver and compressor with tools for system integration. The software also bundles an image manager and backup functionality.
Corel WordPerfect OfficeWordPerfect Office is an all-in-one office suite and word processing software. Document, spreadsheet, and presentation applications.
Share this article

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.