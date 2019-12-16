Linux Candy: nyancat – Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a new series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.

nyancat is an animated, color, ANSI-text program that renders a loop of the classic Nyan Cat animation.

If Nyan Cat doesn’t ring a bell, it’s the name of a YouTube video uploaded in 2011 which became an internet meme. The video combined a Japanese pop song with an animated cartoon cat with a Pop-Tart for a torso, flying through space, and leaving a rainbow trail behind it. The video was immensely popular peaking at number 5 on the most viewed YouTube videos in 2011.

Installation

Let’s clone the project’s repository, compile the source code, and install the program with the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/klange/nyancat.git

$ cd nyancat

$ make

$ sudo make install

The final command copies nyancat to /usr/bin/ and installs the man page.

