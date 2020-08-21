Linux Candy: pipes.sh – animated pipes terminal screensaver

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.

pipes.sh is a Bash script written for the Bash shell. It draws randomly pathed pipes over the terminal. This shell script is dual purpose. It can be used as a screensaver or purely for amusement. A perfect candidate for the Linux Candy series.

Installation

To run this software, you need Bash 4+ and ncurses installed on your system. Installing the software is trivial. Here’s the commands to clone the project’s repository, and install the script and man page.

$ git clone https://github.com/pipeseroni/pipes.sh.git

$ cd pipes.sh

$ sudo make install

The last command installs the shell script to /usr/local/bin/ and the man page to /usr/local/share/man/man6.

In the Arch User Repository, there’s two packages for the same program. One is called pipes.sh, the other is called bash-pipes. The latter package provides a symbolic link to pipes.sh called bash-pipes. We prefer this name to the project’s actual name, pipes.sh.

