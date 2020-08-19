AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Home Computer Emulators – Week 7

This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux.

This week’s blog looks at running home computer emulators on the AWOW AK41.

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behavior of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer.

Back in the 80s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single nontechnical user.

There’s tons of emulators available for Linux. I’ve looked at four of the cream: FS-UAE, ZEsaurUX, Hatari, and Clock Signal. The former emulates the Amiga A500, A500+, A600, A1200, A1000, A3000 and A4000 models. ZEsaurUX is one of the finest ZX Spectrum emulators. Hatari is a sublime Atari ST emulator. I only really tested Clock Signal just to see how long it took to compile on the AWOW AK41.

Let’s start with FS-UAE.

Next page: Page 2 – FS-UAE

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction

Page 2 – FS-UAE

Page 3 – ZEsarUX & Hatari

Page 4 – Clock Signal

Page 5 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

AWOW AK41 Mini PC Week 7 Home computer emulators: FS-UAE, ZEsaurUX, Hatari, Clock Signal Week 6 Web browsing with Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Vivaldi Week 5 Gaming: SuperTuxKart, AwesomeNauts, Retrocycles, Robocraft, DOTA 2, and more Week 4 Run multiple operating systems on the AK41 Week 3 Video and audio playback looking at hardware acceleration Week 2 Benchmarking the AK41 with 3 other low power machines Week 1 Introduction to the series including wiping Windows and installing Manjaro

This blog is written on the AWOW AK41 Mini PC.

Related articles