Linux Candy: Variety – wallpaper changer software

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
Variety is a wallpaper manager for Linux systems. It supports numerous desktops and wallpaper sources, including local files and online services: Flickr, Unsplash, and more.
Variety is written in Python.
Installation
To build variety you need python-distutils-extra for Python 3.
On Arch-based distros, this package is installed with the command.
$ sudo pacman -S python-distutils-extra
Then you can clone the project’s repository and install via the project’s setup.py script.
$ git clone https://github.com/varietywalls/variety.git
$ cd variety
$ python3 setup.py install
