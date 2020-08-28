Linux Candy: Variety – wallpaper changer software

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.

Variety is a wallpaper manager for Linux systems. It supports numerous desktops and wallpaper sources, including local files and online services: Flickr, Unsplash, and more.

Variety is written in Python.

Installation

To build variety you need python-distutils-extra for Python 3.

On Arch-based distros, this package is installed with the command.

$ sudo pacman -S python-distutils-extra

Then you can clone the project’s repository and install via the project’s setup.py script.

$ git clone https://github.com/varietywalls/variety.git

$ cd variety

$ python3 setup.py install

