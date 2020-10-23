Linux Candy: Hollywood – fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Hollywood is a 102 line script that occupies your console with tech geekery.

Installation

There’s no compilation necessary, as Hollywood is a script. Just clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/dustinkirkland/hollywood.git

Change into the directory:

$ cd hollywood

And run the program with the command:

$ ./hollywood

Your distro may include a ‘convenient’ package. For example, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository — for Arch and Arch-based distros.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Related articles