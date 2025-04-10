Linux Candy: Meme is a fun tool to create memes

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Meme is a command line utility for creating image macro style memes. It’s free and open source software.
Installation
We evaluated Meme with Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution.
There’s a package in the Arch User Repository which we installed with Pamac, Manjaro’s rather nifty GUI installer.
Meme is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it runs under macOS and Windows (if you’re still living on the dark side).
In Operation
Here’s a simple example of Meme. Supply Meme an image with the -i flag and the text to be added with the -t flag.
$ meme -i 3d-render-light-bulbs.jpg -t "When you just had an original thought"
This simple example is just the tip of the iceberg. This Go tool lets you:
- Create memes from built-in templates.
- Create memes from image URL’s.
- Create memes from local image files.
- Supports drawing on animated GIFs.
- Supports intensifing images by shaking them slightly.
- Supports adding the ‘triggered’ banner.
- Resizes oversized images.
- Automatically upload to imgur.com (when passed a client id).
Here’s the options available:
Summary
Of course, it’s not difficult to create a meme with any image editor such as GIMP. But the over 60 built-in templates available in Meme are a time-saver. And there’s support for animated GIFs and much more besides.
Meme is fun! Enough said. A welcome addition to our Linux Candy series.
Website: github.com/nomad-software/meme
Support:
Developer: Gary Willoughby
License: MIT License
Meme is written in Go. Learn Go with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Linux Candy
|ASCIIQuarium
|Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
|ASCII Art Converter
|A small utility that converts images into ASCII art
|BobRossQuotes
|Collection of quotes from Bob Ross
|Boxes
|Command line ASCII boxes
|Buoh
|Online strips comics reader
|cacafire
|Color ASCII fire
|catclock
|xclock with an enhanced cat mode
|cbonsai
|Generate bonsai trees in the terminal
|christmasfetch
|Festive cheer on the desktop
|chucknorris
|Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal
|cornyjokes
|Corny jokes for the terminal
|CMatrix
|ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
|ctree
|A Christmas tree right on your terminal
|eDEX-UI
|Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
|emoj
|Simple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
|Emote
|Modern popup emoji picker
|Evolvotron
|Interactive generative art
|Fantascene
|Dynamic wallpaper changer
|Fondo
|Find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
|gti
|Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
|Hollywood
|Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
|lifecycler
|Aquarium right in your terminal
|linuxwave
|Generate music from the entropy of Linux
|lolcat
|Rainbows and unicorns
|Meme
|Fun tool to create memes
|No More Secrets
|Recreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
|nook
|Plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour
|nyancat
|Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
|oneko
|Animal chasing fun
|pipes.sh
|Animated pipes terminal screensaver
|ponysay
|cowsay reimplemention for ponies
|projectM
|Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
|pscircle
|A different take on the venerable ps command
|PyBonsai
|Generates procedural ASCII art trees
|pyjokes
|One line jokes for programmers
|Pywal
|Generate color schemes on the fly (not actively developed)
|Relaxator
|Relax to soothing sounds
|Rusty Aquarium
|Monitoring by visualization
|Steam Locomotive
|C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
|Ternimal
|Animated lifeform in the terminal
|terminal-parrot
|Party parrot time
|tetris
|Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
|Variety
|Wallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
|WallGen
|Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
|WallpaperDownloader
|Download, change, and manage wallpapers
|wallust
|Create 16 color palettes
|xcowsay
|Displays a cow on your desktop with message
|XDecorations
|Add some festive cheer to your desktop
|XScreenSaver
|Framework and collection of screensavers
|yosay
|Like cowsay but with less cow
Your site is so well-organized and a gift to the open source community. Thank you!
Thanks, I’m glad you find the site useful.