Linux Candy: Meme is a fun tool to create memes

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Meme is a command line utility for creating image macro style memes. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Meme with Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution.

There’s a package in the Arch User Repository which we installed with Pamac, Manjaro’s rather nifty GUI installer.

Meme is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it runs under macOS and Windows (if you’re still living on the dark side).

In Operation

Here’s a simple example of Meme. Supply Meme an image with the -i flag and the text to be added with the -t flag.

$ meme -i 3d-render-light-bulbs.jpg -t "When you just had an original thought"

This simple example is just the tip of the iceberg. This Go tool lets you:

Create memes from built-in templates.

Create memes from image URL’s.

Create memes from local image files.

Supports drawing on animated GIFs.

Supports intensifing images by shaking them slightly.

Supports adding the ‘triggered’ banner.

Resizes oversized images.

Automatically upload to imgur.com (when passed a client id).

Here’s the options available:

Summary

Of course, it’s not difficult to create a meme with any image editor such as GIMP. But the over 60 built-in templates available in Meme are a time-saver. And there’s support for animated GIFs and much more besides.

Meme is fun! Enough said. A welcome addition to our Linux Candy series.

Website: github.com/nomad-software/meme

Support:

Developer: Gary Willoughby

License: MIT License

Meme is written in Go. Learn Go with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

