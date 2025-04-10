Linux Candy: Meme is a fun tool to create memes

CLI, Other, Reviews

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Meme is a command line utility for creating image macro style memes. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Meme with Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution.

There’s a package in the Arch User Repository which we installed with Pamac, Manjaro’s rather nifty GUI installer.

Installing Meme

Meme is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it runs under macOS and Windows (if you’re still living on the dark side).

In Operation

Here’s a simple example of Meme. Supply Meme an image with the -i flag and the text to be added with the -t flag.

$ meme -i 3d-render-light-bulbs.jpg -t "When you just had an original thought"

Example meme

This simple example is just the tip of the iceberg. This Go tool lets you:

  • Create memes from built-in templates.
  • Create memes from image URL’s.
  • Create memes from local image files.
  • Supports drawing on animated GIFs.
  • Supports intensifing images by shaking them slightly.
  • Supports adding the ‘triggered’ banner.
  • Resizes oversized images.
  • Automatically upload to imgur.com (when passed a client id).

Here’s the options available:

Options available in Meme

Summary

Of course, it’s not difficult to create a meme with any image editor such as GIMP. But the over 60 built-in templates available in Meme are a time-saver. And there’s support for animated GIFs and much more besides.

Meme is fun! Enough said. A welcome addition to our Linux Candy series.

Website: github.com/nomad-software/meme
Support:
Developer: Gary Willoughby
License: MIT License

Meme is written in Go. Learn Go with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy
ASCIIQuariumEmbrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
ASCII Art ConverterA small utility that converts images into ASCII art
BobRossQuotesCollection of quotes from Bob Ross
BoxesCommand line ASCII boxes
BuohOnline strips comics reader
cacafireColor ASCII fire
catclockxclock with an enhanced cat mode
cbonsaiGenerate bonsai trees in the terminal
christmasfetchFestive cheer on the desktop
chucknorrisChuck Norris jokes in your terminal
cornyjokesCorny jokes for the terminal
CMatrixncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
ctreeA Christmas tree right on your terminal
eDEX-UISci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
emojSimple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
EmoteModern popup emoji picker
EvolvotronInteractive generative art
FantasceneDynamic wallpaper changer
FondoFind beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
gtiTypo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
HollywoodFill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
lifecyclerAquarium right in your terminal
linuxwaveGenerate music from the entropy of Linux
lolcatRainbows and unicorns
MemeFun tool to create memes
No More SecretsRecreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
nookPlays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour
nyancatTerminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
onekoAnimal chasing fun
pipes.shAnimated pipes terminal screensaver
ponysaycowsay reimplemention for ponies
projectMMusic visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
pscircleA different take on the venerable ps command
PyBonsaiGenerates procedural ASCII art trees
pyjokesOne line jokes for programmers
PywalGenerate color schemes on the fly (not actively developed)
RelaxatorRelax to soothing sounds
Rusty AquariumMonitoring by visualization
Steam LocomotiveC program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
TernimalAnimated lifeform in the terminal
terminal-parrotParty parrot time
tetrisTile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
VarietyWallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
WallGenGenerate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
WallpaperDownloaderDownload, change, and manage wallpapers
wallustCreate 16 color palettes
xcowsayDisplays a cow on your desktop with message
XDecorationsAdd some festive cheer to your desktop
XScreenSaverFramework and collection of screensavers
yosayLike cowsay but with less cow
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Read our Comment FAQ.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Randrums
Randrums
12 hours ago

Your site is so well-organized and a gift to the open source community. Thank you!

0
Reply