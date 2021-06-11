Linux Candy: Fondo – wallpaper tool

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Fondo lets you quickly find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash. With a single click on a picture, wait until the download is complete and enjoy your new wallpaper!

Fondo is written in Vala.

Installation

Here’s the commands to install Fondo.

$ git clone https://github.com/calo001/fondo.git

$ cd fondo

$ ./app install-deps

$ ./app install

There’s a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch and Arch-based distros.

There’s also a Flatpak available. Flatpak provides a sandbox environment in which users can run applications in isolation from the rest of the system. We can install the software with the command:

$ flatpak install flathub com.github.calo001.fondo

and run the program with the command:

$ com.github.calo001.fondo

