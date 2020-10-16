Linux Candy: Evolvotron – interactive generative art software

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Are you looking for an original desktop background? Do you enjoy evolutionary art? Evolvotron is an interactive “generative art” application to evolve images/textures/patterns/animations through an iterative process of random mutation and user-selection driven evolution.

Installation

There are packages available for Debian, Ubuntu, and Gentoo. For Arch-based distributions, there’s a package in the Arch User Repository.

If there’s no package available in your distro’s repositories, or you prefer compiling software, we recommend you clone the following GitLab repository, and compile with the following commands:

$ git clone https://gitlab.com/saveriobran/evolvotron_fixed

$ cd evolvotron_fixed/evolvotron

$ qmake-qt5 main.pro

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

Note, the GitLab repository isn’t maintained by the original developer.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Related articles