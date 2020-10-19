mpz – open source music player

My favorite pastime is to see an eclectic range of bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience to be present. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being with an audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime, and still on hold given the current coronavirus pandemic. I’m therefore listening to music from my CD collection which I’ve encoded to FLAC, a lossless audio format, and stored locally.

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m always keeping abreast of new projects.

This brings me on to mpz, a program that only saw its first public release 11 days ago. Why did it catch my eye? Mainly because mpz is a music player that’s designed for large, locally stored, music collections.

Installation

Manually installing mpv is straightforward. Just following the project’s instructions.

$ git clone https://github.com/olegantonyan/mpz.git

$ cd mpz

$ mkdir build

$ cd build

$ qmake-qt5 CONFIG+=release ..

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

There are packages available for popular distros. As I’m using an Arch-based distro, I installed the package from the Arch User Repository (avoid the package named mpz-git).

mpz is cross-platform software that runs on Linux and Windows. The developer provides binaries for Windows.

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Memory Usage

Page 4 – Summary

